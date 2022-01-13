VICTORY: AFL President Stephen Miller On SCOTUS OSHA Mandate Ruling

Thursday, January 13, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) President Stephen Miller released the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s ruling on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees:

“We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the rule of law and halting an unconstitutional executive overreach of the highest magnitude. We are truly proud to be part of the legal coalition that brought this challenge before the United States Supreme Court, and we thank our partners at the Texas Public Policy Foundation,” Stephen Miller said.

America First Legal, in partnership with the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), is one of the appellants before the US Supreme Court contesting the OSHA mandate on private employers. AFL was proud to partner with the TPPF and work with other organizations to advance the interests of our clients against the Biden Administration’s tyrannical and unconstitutional vaccine mandates on private companies.

We will continue to fight back against the Biden Administration’s blatant executive overreach. Currently, AFL is challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees. If you are a federal employee at risk of losing your livelihood over the vaccine mandate, check out our toolkit.

To schedule an engagement with America First Legal, please email [email protected].