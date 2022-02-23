Stephen Miller On Today’s Oral Arguments At SCOTUS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America First Legal President Stephen Miller released the following statement regarding today’s oral arguments on the “public charge” statute at the Supreme Court of the United States:

“America First legal is proud to be working with our state Attorneys General to combat the Biden Administration’s lawless attempts to abandon the defense of federal law. The Biden Administration’s opposition to the plain language of the public charge statute is astounding, and they have rabidly sought–by abandoning the defense of the public charge regulations, and by proposing new regulations now–to advance an incoherent interpretation that permits limitless numbers of welfare-dependent migrants to obtain lawful status in the United States. They must be defeated,” Stephen Miller said.

