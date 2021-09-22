STATE OF MISSOURI JOINS THE BORDER FIGHT, ISSUES AMICUS BRIEF IN AFL BACKED LAWSUIT FILED BY THE STATE OF TEXAS AGAINST BIDEN’S UNLAWFUL COVID CATCH-AND-RELEASE

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Yesterday, the State of Missouri filed an amicus brief in a case where Texas, with AFL serving as outside counsel, has challenged the Biden Administration’s unlawful policy of the release of potentially COVID-positive illegal immigrants into the United States. The State of Missouri has previously and separately joined Texas in successfully challenging the Biden Administration’s unlawful termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols, and Missouri’s amicus filing in the Title 42 case is yet another example of Missouri’s outstanding leadership in the area of immigration and border security.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“We are grateful to Attorney General Schmitt for his continued leadership in the fight against open borders, and for submitting this amicus brief in support of our litigation with Attorney General Paxton to enjoin endemic catch-and-release. We must all work together to save our nation and put a stop to this madness,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the full brief here.

