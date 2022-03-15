Seven New States Join Forces with AFL and Texas In Lawsuit Over Biden Illegal Alien Resettlement Program

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, seven new states–Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Utah–joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration that challenges its implementation of an unlawful program to bring the relatives of illegal aliens into the United States: the Central American Minors (CAM) Program.

The CAM Program–which Congress did not create–establishes a program whereby an illegal alien in the United States can request to have their family members join them here–in other words, a program of unlawful chain migration. Because of this program, potentially hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens living in the United States are now eligible to formally petition to have the U.S. government allow their relatives to come join them here. Eligible illegal aliens in the United States include those who entered unlawfully and merely filed an asylum application as recently as May 15, 2021. Meaning, not only did the Biden Administration’s policies actively facilitate widespread illegal entries by illegal aliens in early 2021, but they are now actively rewarding their unlawful behavior by allowing them to apply to have their family members join them in the United States.

This is a scenario never envisioned by Congress, and it betrays those American citizens and their family members who abide by the laws established by Congress to bring their relatives to the United States.

The current coalition of states includes: Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. AFL is proud to partner with these patriotic states to fight back against this unlawful, unprecedented attack on American sovereignty.

Statement From America First Legal President, Stephen Miller:

“We are immensely gratified to have another seven states and pro-border Attorneys General join our fight alongside Texas and Ken Paxton to defeat this radically illegal edict. The Administration is deploying every lawless scheme imaginable to accelerate illegal immigration and mass migration—and America First Legal is fighting back proudly and aggressively in federal court,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the amended complaint here.

