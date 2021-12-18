Coalition of Organizations, Including AFL, File Emergency Application for Stay of OSHA Vaccine Mandate at the Supreme Court

Saturday, December 18, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted the stay that the Fifth Circuit had previously granted on President Biden’s unlawful, unconstitutional vaccine mandate, reinstating a requirement for companies with 100 workers or more to enforce COVID-19 vaccines for their employees, or subject them to regular testing and strict workplace protocols. American First Legal (AFL) has been part of the coalition fighting this mandate, and last night acted with that coalition in submitting a request with the Supreme Court for a stay of the vaccine mandate.

AFL is proud to partner with the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) and work with other organizations to advance the interests of our clients against the Biden Administration’s tyrannical and unconstitutional vaccine mandates on private companies. We will continue to fight back against the Biden Administration’s blatant executive overreach.

Statement from America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“OSHA plainly does not have the authority to issue the mandate that it did. While we are disappointed that the Sixth Circuit panel held otherwise, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will recognize this basic fact and the burdens that will befall private employers and employees if the mandate goes into effect, and stay the OSHA emergency temporary standard until merits of this case can be litigated. All Americans should know this: if this OSHA mandate goes into effect, it will not be the last time OSHA attempts to regulate private businesses in novel areas that might have once been unthinkable. Vaccines today, what tomorrow? We are immensely proud to partner with TPPF and other organizations to continue this vital fight,” Gene Hamilton said.

Read the Emergency Application here.

