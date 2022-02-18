America First Legal Slams New Biden Rule Allowing Welfare-Dependent Migrants to Freely Enter U.S.

Friday, February 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security announced that it would be proposing a new rule that would enable and facilitate the use of taxpayer-funded resources–including SNAP, CHIP and Medicaid benefits–without being considered a “public charge” when applying to receive legal residendency in the United States.

This new rule is a dramatic reversal from the 2019 Trump-era policy that aimed to protect taxpayers from bringing in more public charges from abroad, and ensure that immigrants were self-sufficient and not going to rely heavily on government assistance.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“A foundational, common-sense principle of all nations, and all immigration systems, is that newcomers must be financially and economically self-sufficient. The Biden Administration engaged in unethical procedural gamesmanship that resulted in the attempted removal of the Trump-era public charge rules. And now, the Biden Administration is trying to permanently violate the federal statute with a new regulation that—against all logic and human reason—decrees that immigrants wholly reliant on public benefits, including healthcare, food stamps, and housing are not public charges. They know it’s a lie and the American people know it’s a lie. To freely admit millions who will need taxpayers to provide their lifelong medical care, shelter, and substance will bankrupt this country and tear through the safety net low-income citizens of all backgrounds depend upon. This regulation abrogates our moral commandment to care for our own citizens and our legal duty to enforce the immigration laws of the United States. America First Legal will fight this rule,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the DHS announcement here.

Read coverage from Fox News here.

To schedule an engagement with America First Legal, please email [email protected].