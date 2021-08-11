America First Legal Requests State Department OIG Investigation of the Biden Administration’s Alleged Cover Up of the Palestinian Authority’s Support for Terrorism

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, America First Legal asked the U.S. State Department Inspector General to investigate the Biden Administration’s alleged cover up of official Palestinian support for terrorism.

Under the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989, Title VIII of Public Law 101-246, as amended, the President, acting through the Secretary of State, is required to report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate if the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority and all “constituent groups related thereto” have ceased supporting terrorism and recognized Israel’s right to exist.

The State Department’s October 2020 report included facts demonstrating the Palestinian Authority and the PLO continue to finance and provide critical support for terrorism against Jews and Israelis. However, according to a published report sourced from State Department documents and interviews with Congressional staff, the Biden Administration allegedly covered up these facts, apparently to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to the Palestinians. If State Department officials knowingly and willfully omitted or covered up material facts in this report, which is required by law, it could violate 18 U.S.C. 1001, the criminal statute prohibiting lying to Congress.

America First Legal Board Member and former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker released the following statement:

“The Biden Administration’s State Department appears to have taken the unprecedented step of expunging previously reported facts from its report to Congress and the American people. This same State Department knows that the PLO and the Palestinian Authority are funding terrorism and supporting terrorists. But to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars, the truth has been made to disappear. Truly dishonest and a gross abuse of their authority. ”

