America First Legal FOIAs DOJ for Siccing the FBI on America’s Parents

Thursday, October 7, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, America First Legal filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking records from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the outrageous October 4 memorandum mobilizing the FBI, the Criminal Division, the National Security Division, the Civil Rights Division, and all U.S. Attorneys to deter parents from exercising their Constitutional rights to speak out against Critical Race Theory and other forms of anti-American indoctrination in public schools.

Parents should not face potential profiling, arrest, or other legal repercussions for exercising their First Amendment and Due Process rights to support their children and to control and direct their education and upbringing. As we have said, America First Legal will not sit by as the Biden Administration uses the immense power of the federal government as a cudgel to intimidate and silence Americans. We are requesting answers from the DOJ. For parents across the nation, we will get answers.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“The Biden Justice Department’s is engaged in the political persecution of concerned parents who simply object to racist and bigoted material in their kids’ classrooms. AFL will fight Critical Race Theory and vigorously oppose DOJ’s abusive deployment of law enforcement power for nakedly political purposes,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the FOIA here.

