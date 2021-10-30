America First Legal Files Reply Briefs at the Supreme Court in Defense of Texas Heartbeat Bill, Preparing For Oral Argument Scheduled on Monday

Saturday, October 30, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Yesterday, America First Legal (AFL) filed two reply briefs on behalf of its clients in cases pending before the Supreme Court of the United States involving the defense of SB8, the Texas Heartbeat Act. The cases will be argued before the Supreme Court on Monday, November 1st.

The two cases are United States v. Texas and Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson.

AFL is proud to represent its clients in defense of the Texas Heartbeat Act, which has been challenged by abortion advocates and the United States Department of Justice. Although the cases have their differences, fundamentally, each involves an extraordinary assault on the State of Texas, AFL’s clients, and the rule of law.

We will not stop fighting on behalf of the unborn, nor will we stop defending the constitutional rights of all Americans.

Statement From America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“On Monday, America First Legal will be appearing before the United States Supreme Court to defend the Texas Heartbeat Act and fight the Justice Department’s wildly political and lawless attack on the citizens and State of Texas. AFL’s groundbreaking, trailblazing legal work brings closer the day when the sacred lives of unborn children will be recognized and protected,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the United States v. Texas reply brief here.

Read the Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson reply brief here.

Read AFL’s opening briefs here.

