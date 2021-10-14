America First Legal Files Fifth Circuit Brief In Landmark Texas Heartbeat Case, Continues Defense of Unborn As Part of Heartbeat Act Defense Team

Thursday, October 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Last night, in its role as part of the Texas Heartbeat Act defense team, America First Legal filed a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in its continued fight on behalf of its client against the radical left’s attempts to stop the life-saving, landmark Texas Heartbeat Act from being enforced.

Pro-abortion activists are attempting to challenge the legality of the Heartbeat Act by suing the entire state judiciary and demanding an injunction that prevents every single judge in Texas from presiding over any case that might brought under the Heartbeat Act. The Supreme Court of the United States denied their attempt to obtain emergency relief on September 1, 2021, but the case has continued to be litigated in the lower courts. And of course, after the Supreme Court denied that emergency relief, the United States Department of Justice also sued the State of Texas seeking to enjoin the Heartbeat Act—a case in which AFL is also involved in fighting back against the assault on the right to life.

America First Legal is committed to saving the lives of innocent children in America.

Statement From America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal is unswervingly committed to the protection of our timeless Constitutional order, the sovereign rights of states, the sacred principle of democratic self-government, and the precious, priceless lives of innocent unborn children in Texas. AFL will never yield in defense of these righteous obligations. Filing this brief further demonstrates that fact,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the brief here.

