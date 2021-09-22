AMERICA FIRST LEGAL FIGHTS BACK AGAINST BIDEN DOJ, INTERVENES ON BEHALF OF PRO-LIFE TEXANS IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ATTACK ON TEXAS HEARTBEAT BILL

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, America First Legal moved to intervene in United States v. Texas on behalf of citizens of Texas who want to preserve their right to protect innocent life under the Texas Heartbeat Act.

Roughly two weeks ago — and despite repeated statements from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Administration about “restoring” the independence of the Department of Justice — the Department of Justice filed a frivolous and politically motivated lawsuit against the State of Texas in an attempt to enjoin every person in Texas from exercising their rights under the Texas Heartbeat Act. The Biden Administration filed this lawsuit after abortion providers and pro-abortion groups failed to persuade the Supreme Court to block the enforcement of the law. The Texas Heartbeat Act has now been in effect since September 1, 2021, saving countless numbers of lives, yet the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice is filing politically driven, pro-abortion screeds in federal court to placate the abortion-on-demand ideologues that control the left.

AFL’s clients are seeking intervention to defend their rights to sue under the Texas Heartbeat Act and to defend the law from this lawless and partisan attack from the Biden Department of Justice.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal is proud to defend the Texas Heartbeat Act against the Biden Administration’s frivolous and politically motivated lawsuit. If the Biden Administration wants to use the Department of Justice as a tool for litigating its ideological grievances, America First Legal will fight its efforts at every step. AFL will not relent in defense of life and democratic self-rule, and we will protect the sovereign right of Texas citizens to protect the lives of the unborn.” Stephen Miller said.

Read the motion here.

