America First Legal Demands Records Related To Woke, Open Borders UCLA Law Professor Working With The Biden Admin

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC – Last week, America First Legal sued The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in state court to enforce its request for records related to UCLA Law Professor E. Tendayi Achiume, a radical proponent of critical race theory and open border policies, under the California Public Records Act.

Professor Achiume, who also serves as the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance, received a specific invitation from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with other U.N. officials, to “study” the history of racism in policing in the United States. Inviting a proponent of Critical Race Theory, who also is a believer in open border policies to compensate for “America’s past colonization efforts,” is outrageous and yet another way the Biden Administration is destroying America’s standing on the world stage. The product of this invitation to Professor Achiume should be no surprise, given her prolific scholarship, with titles such as Reparations for Racial Discrimination, Slavery, and Colonialism; Migration as Decolonization; and The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States.

To uncover the behind-the-scenes influence that led to the Biden Administration’s invitation, America First Legal is requesting: all communications between Professor Achiume and certain government employees; records related to Secretary Blinken’s invitation to Professor Achiume, including emails with government and non-profit/non-governmental organizations; records related to any investigation, analysis or work product Professor Achiume prepared regarding racism in the United States; and Communications between UCLA officials and specific groups (such as Black Lives Matter and the ACLU).

Statement From America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal is committed to fighting and exposing the racist, radical and marxist doctrine known as Critical Race Theory,” Miller said.

Read the petition here.

