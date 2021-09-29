America First Legal Continues Fight for the Unborn–Court Grants AFL’s Motion to Intervene in United States v. Texas

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Last night, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas granted AFL’s motion to intervene in United States v. Texas. Last week, America First Legal was proud to move to intervene in the case after President Biden’s Department of Justice filed a politically motivated lawsuit against the State of Texas, an attempt to enjoin every person in Texas from exercising their rights under the Texas Heartbeat Act.

A preliminary injunction hearing will be held on Friday. We look forward to defending our clients’ rights to sue under the Texas Heartbeat Act, and to defend the Heartbeat Act from this lawless and partisan attack from the Biden Administration.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal will not relent in defense of unborn children and the inviolable sanctity of human life — and last night’s order is another critical step in that effort. The Biden Justice Department’s pro-abortion lawsuit against Texas is frivolous, meritless, and completely lawless and we will vigorously oppose it,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the order here.

