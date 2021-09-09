AMERICA FIRST LEGAL, CO-COUNSEL DEFENDING HEARTBEAT ACT, SLAMS POLITICIZED DOJ FOR SUING TEXAS OVER THE PRO-LIFE LAW

Thursday, September 9, 2021

AFL Is Part of the Legal Team Defending the Heartbeat Act

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, America First Legal came out swinging against Attorney General Merrick Garland for filing a lawsuit against the state of Texas over its flagship, life-saving heartbeat bill, which took effect last week.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“This lawsuit is yet another example of the outrageous politicization of the Department of Justice under the Biden Administration. This is not a legal action, but a political action—a statement of President Biden’s support for abortion. This is apparent from the extremely bizarre arguments that DOJ advances in its complaint, including its request to have a federal district court enjoin every private citizen in the State of Texas from using SB8—despite having only sued the State of Texas. Using DOJ and the courts to make this purely political statement is enormously troubling. America First Legal was proud to play a role in the defense of this law before the Supreme Court, and we will continue to do whatever we can to protect innocent life,”Stephen Miller said.

