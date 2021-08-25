AFL STATEMENT ON SUPREME COURT’S MIGRANT PROTECTION PROTOCOLS DECISION

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Decision marks a decisive blow against the Biden Administration’s lawless actions

WASHINGTON, DC – Tonight, the Supreme Court of the United States denied the Biden Administration’s request for a stay of a lower court decision that effectively requires the “good faith” implementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). MPP was a program employed during the Trump Administration that used longstanding statutory authority to require aliens apprehended along the southern border to wait in Mexico during their immigration court proceedings. The use of MPP effectively ended the last border crisis.

Shortly after assuming office, the Biden Administration unlawfully suspended, and then subsequently terminated MPP. Texas and Missouri challenged the Biden Administration’s actions, and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a resounding victory for Texas and Missouri that, among other things, requires the “good faith” implementation of MPP. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit denied the Biden Administration’s request for a stay of that decision, and now the Supreme Court of the United States has also denied a stay to the Biden Administration.

America First Legal President Stephen Miller released the following statement on the decision:

“This is a tremendous victory for our laws, our Constitution and our sovereignty — all three of which are under withering assault from the Biden Administration. I salute Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fearless and courageous defender of our nation, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, for this historic win. America First Legal is immensely proud to be working alongside of, and in support of, Ken Paxton to uphold our nation’s immigration laws — and the sacred rights of our citizenry.”

America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton released the following statement on the decision:

“The Migrant Protection Protocols were one of the most critical border security tools used during the Trump Administration. The Biden Administration’s attempts to dismantle this important program and other immigration policies created our current border and enforcement crisis. We now have to watch if they implement this decision in actual “good faith.” The Biden Administration must prioritize the safety of Americans and the sovereignty of our nation before politics.”

