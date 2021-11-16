AFL Slams Biden Administration For Releasing 42,650 Illegal Aliens Into The United States In October ALONE

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Last night, the Biden Administration submitted documents to a court in ongoing litigation related to the Migrant Protection Protocols. Those documents show that the Biden Administration knowingly released more than 42,000 illegal aliens into the interior of the United States last month: in October 2021. And that number does not include the enormous number of aliens who evaded detection because the Biden Administration was too busy directing the men and women of DHS to release aliens into the United States.

The Biden Administration is aiding, abetting, and accelerating the worst invasion of America’s southern border in history. They have made “catch-and-release” the only operative immigration policy in the United States, eschewing their duty to protect and defend America’s borders.

Statement from America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“The Biden Administration is knowingly releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens on an annualized basis into the United States with absolutely no intention of ever deporting them, even after an immigration judge orders their removal from the United States and despite clear direction from Congress in our immigration laws to enforce such orders. We are a nation of laws, but the Biden Administration is turning us into a nation of lawlessness,” Gene Hamilton said.

