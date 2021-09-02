AFL Serves As Co-Counsel In Historic SCOTUS Pro-Life Victory On Texas Heartbeat Act

Thursday, September 2, 2021

AFL Applauds the Supreme Court of the United States’ Decision to Deny Emergency Relief to Abortion Providers–But The Fight Continues

WASHINGTON, DC – Last night, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States denied emergency relief to a group of abortion providers who had sued a number of individuals and state officials in an attempt to block enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act. America First Legal—which served as co-counsel for one of the named defendants, Mark Lee Dickson, and filed a brief in the case—is thrilled that a majority of the Supreme Court agreed that the abortion providers were not entitled to the emergency relief they sought.

This is the most significant victory for the pro-life movement in over 50 years. And it is also a landmark victory for the rule of law.

AFL will not stop fighting to protect the rights of all Americans—including the most vulnerable Americans: unborn babies in their mothers’ wombs.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“The normalized, regularized, routinized, systematized termination of young life in the mother’s womb is a moral catastrophe. That, for decades, the Courts have prevented sovereign democratic states from legislating in defense of these innocent children is a legal catastrophe. Today, with the Supreme Court’s decision, we have taken the first concrete steps in decades toward reversing both of these dreadful catastrophes that have too long stained the conscience of our nation. America First Legal was founded to ensure those who have no voice, no recourse, no institutional support, no powerful players in their corner, would have a new group to be their loyal and faithful ally. No one in this country of ours is more powerless, more voiceless, more defenseless, than babies in their mothers’ wombs. AFL feels a profound sense of duty to be a voice and a champion and a legal warrior for these boys and girls so that they can give to this world all that God has empowered them to give. We are truly proud to serve as co-counsel in this historic case, in this seminal legal fight, in this critical legal struggle for fundamental human rights in America.”

Statement from America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton:

“We are thrilled to have played a role in securing this victory and preserving the ability to enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act. Most importantly, as long as this law is in effect and allowed to be enforced, this victory means that countless innocent babies will not be aborted in Texas. Those babies will grow up and will have the opportunity to live out all that God has in store for them, to pursue their dreams, their passions, and potentially change the world for the better for all of us—an opportunity that would not exist if they were instead aborted. And beyond that, the majority’s decision to apply the law and not provide emergency relief in this case to the abortion providers provides a glimmer of hope that, perhaps, the old, lawless ‘ends justify the means analysis’ that courts have applied in of abortion-related cases are over. We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision and are excited to be playing a role in preserving the right to life in the United States.”

Read the brief here.

Read the decision here.

