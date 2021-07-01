AFL Responds To Consequential SCOTUS Ruling On The First Amendment

Thursday, July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — America First Legal is pleased by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta holding as unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment the State of California’s horrendous policy forcing nonprofit and charitable organizations to disclose their donor’s identities.

AFL Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton issued the following statement:

“As proud defenders of the First Amendment, AFL is encouraged to see the Supreme Court rule in favor of protecting the First Amendment rights of Americans,” Gene Hamilton said. “Originally, donor disclosure laws were used to target civil rights organizations fighting Jim Crow. But under former California Attorney General, and now Vice President, Kamala Harris, California resurrected these discredited, unconstitutional policies to target and cancel conservatives. Then, as now, Harris led the push to weaponize the bureaucracy as a means of chilling, punishing, and suppressing political dissent. Today, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Constitution prohibits using government power as a cudgel to silence Americans or deter them from participating in public life.”

