AFL Requests Records Related To Hatch Act Investigations During The Trump Admin

Thursday, July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, America First Legal sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) requesting all records, communications, and documents referring or relating to Hatch Act investigations during the Trump Administration.

AFL Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton issued the following statement:

“The OSC prides itself on being a neutral, non-partisan agency, conducting independent oversight over the federal government.” Gene Hamilton said. “AFL is concerned that some of OSC’s investigations stemmed from partisan purposes, or were potentially influenced from outside partisan organizations or Left-leaning members of Congress. While our hope is that OSC was, is, and will remain a truly non-partisan government oversight agency, we believe the American people deserve to know the truth about how these Hatch Act investigations started.”

Read the full FOIA request here.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].