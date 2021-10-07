AFL Requests DOJ OIG Investigation Into AG Garland’s Memorandum of October 4, 2021 Targeting Concerned Parents

Thursday, October 7, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, America First Legal requested that the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigate the circumstances surrounding Attorney General Garland’s October 4th memorandum regarding the use of federal law enforcement against parents opposed to critical race theory, gender ideology, and irrational mask mandates in public schools. Among other things, AFL asked OIG to investigate whether the Attorney General’s Memorandum was issued on Biden White House instructions contrary to the department’s standard procedures, and to determine if it was issued for the improper partisan purpose of chilling and deterring parents from exercising their constitutional right to control and direct the education of their children.

Read the request here.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].