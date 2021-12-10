AFL President Stephen Miller On Monumental AFL Pro-Life Victories At SCOTUS

Friday, December 10, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – America First Legal served as co-counsel for private individuals in two cases decided by the Supreme Court today involving SB8, the Texas Heartbeat Act, both of which resulted in emphatic victories for the pro-life movement.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“This is a historic day for America and for the American People. I am proud beyond words that America First Legal could serve as co-counsel defending the Texas Heartbeat Act before the Supreme Court, and deliver this extraordinary Supreme Court victory for unborn children. But the fight goes on,” Stephen Miller said.

Read the details in AFL’s press release about the decisions here.

