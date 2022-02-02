AFL Launches Toolkit To Help Parents Protect Their Children From Woke Indoctrination In Public Schools

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America First Legal launched a toolkit today to help parents protect their children from woke indoctrination by enforcing an important federal law ensuring transparency in public school classrooms.

The Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment guarantees parents access to all of the instructional materials used in public school classrooms, including teacher training manuals and other information that is used or integrated into a child’s educational curriculum. It also requires administrators and teachers to obtain parents’ written consent before conducting any survey, analysis, or evaluation revealing information concerning political affiliations or beliefs of the student or the student’s parent, sex behavior or attitudes, religious practices, affiliations, or beliefs, or any form of illegal, anti-social, self-incriminating, or demeaning behavior. In other words, parents must specifically agree before their children may be subjected to critical race theory-based evaluations of “white privilege” or to sex-based “gender unicorn identity” analyses.

AFL’s Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment toolkit educates parents about their rights, suggests simple ways for finding out what public school teachers and administrators are up to, and then outlines possible steps for holding bad actors accountable. Engaged parents, fighting for their children, are the key to stopping woke indoctrination in our public schools. And AFL will always stand with our parents.

Statement From America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal is committed to defending the rights of parents to safeguard their children. This new toolkit gives parents the information they need to begin enforcing the transparency that the law provides, and to fight back against radical ideology and indoctrination in the classroom. The time has come for patriotic parents to reclaim education in America,” Stephen Miller said.

Statement From America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“Although not widely known, federal law provides parents with the right to inspect the curriculum being used to instruct their children, and to opt out of certain intrusive surveys and questions asked of their children in schools. Knowledge is power, but that knowledge must be applied, and parents must be willing to exercise their rights under federal law. We hope that this is a useful resource to assist parents all across this country to protect their children,” Gene Hamilton said.

Access the toolkit here.

To schedule an engagement with America First Legal, please email [email protected].