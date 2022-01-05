AFL Launches Toolkit To Allow Federal Employees To Fight Back Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC – – Today, America First Legal launched a toolkit – accessible on AFLegal.org – to provide federal employees with basic knowledge about how to protect their jobs and their families if they choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Biden Administration has promised to fire nearly every federal worker who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine. It claims that it has achieved 96.5% compliance among the federal workforce, meaning “employees who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or have a pending or approved exception request.” Per the Administration’s numbers, which are self-reported, some 92% of all federal employees “received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.”

If those numbers are accurate, that means that of the 3.5 million employees in the federal workforce (including active duty military personnel), hundreds of thousands of employees are at risk of losing their jobs. But federal law provides workers with rights and defenses. These are complex and fact-dependent, but AFL’s toolkit is a place for workers to begin learning how to fight back.

America First Legal is proud to help these hard working Americans.

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“America First Legal is proud to stand in the breach fighting unconstitutional medical mandates that violate the fundamental rights of our people. If the federal bureaucracy has this power, then its powers are illimitable — that is what’s at stake, and that is why AFL is fighting so hard to defeat these illegal mandates,” Stephen Miller said.

Statement from America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“With nothing more than the stroke of a pen and an insatiable appetite for more power, President Biden imposed a vaccine mandate on all federal employees. While we have filed lawsuits challenging this mandate on behalf of two federal employees, we designed this toolkit with the goal of empowering all federal employees—through a plain language explanation of technical procedures—with the basic knowledge they need to navigate the process and to challenge the vaccine mandate, on their own, with the tools the federal law provides them,” Gene Hamilton said.

Access the toolkit here.

To schedule an engagement with America First Legal, please email [email protected].