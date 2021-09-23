AFL Hits Back — Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration For Illegal Removal Of Spicer, Vought From The Board Of Visitors Of The U.S. Naval Academy

Thursday, September 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, America First Legal sued President Biden on behalf of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought over the Biden Administration’s unprecedented decision to oust them from their duly-appointed positions on the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Naval Academy.

As outlined in the complaint, President Biden has no lawful authority to terminate members of the Board of Visitors. Historically, such term-limited board members remain in their positions for the duration of their term, notwithstanding a change in administrations. Unlike Presidential Advisory Boards, the Academy board is a statutory board enacted in law by Congress to provide oversight responsibilities. Furthermore, for over a year, the Biden Administration has prevented these boards from meeting, obstructing necessary and important business from happening.

This illegal partisan power-grab is just another example of the Biden Administration breaking longstanding bipartisan norms and traditions.

Statement From America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“Sean Spicer and Russ Vought are American patriots who were appointed to positions on the Board of Visitors at the United States Naval Academy because of their ability to contribute to the Board with their unique skills and tremendous experiences. President Biden’s threatened dismissal of them before their terms expire–from the purely advisory Board of Visitors, an entity that exercises no executive power whatsoever–violates the law. Our clients have every right to serve every single day remaining in their terms. But even if the Biden Administration prevails in its arguments, President Biden has perhaps unwittingly created a precedent that will be followed by all future administrations.” Gene Hamilton said. “For a President who has pledged to unify the country, terminating two highly qualified individuals from serving on this Board instead of focusing on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left Americans stranded, is clearly an attempt to distract the American people. The Administration is clearly trying to avoid the oversight that Congress set out to achieve.”

Read the complaint here.

Read the charter here.

Read the Membership Balance Plan here.

Read the letters President Biden sent to Spicer, Vought here and here.

