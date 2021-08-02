AFL FOIAS State Department Demanding Records Regarding its Invitation for a Critical Race Theory Law Professor to Investigate “Systematic Racism” in the United States on Behalf of the United Nations

Monday, August 2, 2021

Washington, D.C. — Today, America First Legal filed a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) at the U.S. Department of State requesting all records relating to its invitation to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism to investigate “systemic racism” in law enforcement in the United States.

The individual United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally invited is not just the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism—she is a Professor of Law at UCLA law who specializes in Critical Race Theory. She has used her platforms as a professor and as the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism to espouse the divisive, racist teachings of Critical Race Theory, with a current emphasis on “global governance of racism and xenophobia; and the legal and ethical implications of colonialism for contemporary international migration.” For example, in a report from 2019, she wrote:

Even today, black people are killed and brutalized at alarming rates by law enforcement authorities and vigilantes, who have little to no accountability. Currently, 2.2 million people are incarcerated in jails and prisons in the United States, which extract free or low-wage labour from those behind bars. Black adults are 5.9 times more likely to be incarcerated than white adults. Such racial disparities do not occur by accident: mass incarceration is a vestige of slavery and the “Jim Crow” era of racial segregation that followed. . . . The racial subordination of black people, consolidated during the peak of chattel slavery, persisted for generations, and remains in effect today.

And she said in that same report that it is an “urgent project” of “moral, economic, political, and legal responsibility[y]” for countries to “transform contemporary structures of racial injustice, inequality, discrimination and subordination that are the product of the centuries of racial machinery built through slavery and colonialism.”

Make no mistake: the purpose of inviting such a radical professor to write a report is so that the Biden Administration can use it as justification to systematically deconstruct every institution in America in the name of “equity.”

Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller:

“As chillingly documented in this richly detailed FOIA request, the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has invited a Critical Race Theory extremist to investigate the United States. Of course, the result is predetermined, since Professor Achiume has made a career out of defaming America as racist. We must learn the full details of how the Biden Administration designated a radicalized zealot who holds America in contempt to sit as our national judge. What a horrid disgrace” Stephen Miller said.

Read the full FOIA request here.

Follow us on social media to get the latest updates on America First Legal’s fight to protect your constitutional rights!

Twitter, Facebook, GETTR, Parler

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].