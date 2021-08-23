AFL FOIAs Justice Department Over Potential Politicization of the Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division

Monday, August 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, America First Legal (AFL) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), requesting all records and communications between all current Voting Section attorneys and outside organizations, as well as records that will likely reveal a partisan bias in hiring within the Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that DOJ would double the size of the Voting Section. Two weeks later, he announced the DOJ’s partisan lawsuit against the State of Georgia. Because Biden Administration officials have repeatedly shown a willingness to use the tools of government to further their political ends, AFL filed a FOIA to shed light on those actions and personnel within the Voting Section.

Specifically, AFL is seeking information about who the Voting Section is seeking to hire for the new positions they are creating, what outside organizations the Voting Section attorneys and employees are in contact with, and all communications relating to the DOJ’s lawsuit against the state of Georgia for enacting legislation to strengthen election integrity.

AFL believes it is critical to educate the American public regarding the affiliations, backgrounds, and qualifications of the individuals who may be using the machinery of law enforcement to chill lawful State efforts aimed at ensuring fair, lawful, and transparent elections.

Statement from Former Acting U.S. Attorney General and America First Legal Board Member Matthew Whitaker:

“Election integrity is paramount. AFL will not stand by idly and watch the Department of Justice engage in any partisan attempts to interfere with the good faith efforts of states across the country to enact commonsense election integrity measures.”

Read the FOIA here.

Follow us on social media to get the latest updates on America First Legal’s fight to protect your constitutional rights!

Twitter, Facebook, GETTR, Parler

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].