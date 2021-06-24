AFL Files FOIAS With CBP, DHS Requesting Information About The Ouster Of Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott And CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez

Thursday, June 24, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, America First Legal submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requesting all records, communications, and documents relating to the ouster of Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez.

The American people deserve to know why the Biden Administration is removing upstanding public servants, who have dedicated their lives to protecting the sovereignty of the United States and its citizens, during an unprecedented crisis at our Southern Border.

AFL Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton issued the following statement:

“Bob Perez and Rodney Scott are respected veteran leaders in CBP. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication is unquestionable. Removing them from their posts only highlights the extent to which this Administration is engaged in a scorched-Earth campaign to advance an open borders agenda.”

Read the full FOIA request at USCBP here.

Read the full FOIA request at DHS here.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].