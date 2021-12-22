AFL Files Brief at SCOTUS Supporting Dr. Carter Page’s Suit Against the DNC, Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, and Michael Sussman for the Russia Collusion Hoax

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, America First Legal (AFL) filed a brief at the Supreme Court of the United States supporting Dr. Carter Page’s effort to hold the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the law firm of Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, and Michael Sussman accountable for the Russia Collusion hoax, a political dirty trick without parallel in American history.

Based on the investigations conducted by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, the oversight work of principled Republican legislators like Rep. Devin Nunes and Sen. Ron Johnson, and the federal indictments obtained by Special Counsel John Durham against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, Perkins Coie partner Sussman, and Democrat operative Igor Danchenko, the facts are clear. Working closely with some of the highest ranking political and career officials in the Obama White House and the Department of Justice, the DNC, Perkins Coie, Elias, and Sussman developed and executed a plan during the 2016 Presidential campaign to distract the public from Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and to discredit then-candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Russia using the fake “Steele Dossier.” The Steele Dossier’s defamatory claims against Dr. Page, a patriotic American, provided pretext for U.S. government spying against President Trump and his campaign.

When, despite it all, President Trump won the 2016 election, the defendants, their allies in Congress (including certain prominent Republicans), the career civil service, and the corporate media, turned Russia collusion into a weapon for crippling the President and nullifying the expressed will of the American people.

Statement from America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton:

“All conservatives, all people of good will who care about integrity in government and law enforcement, and all who claim to support our Constitution, should be standing with Dr. Page. AFL is proud to do so. And AFL will continue to fight alongside Dr. Page, exposing and holding accountable those who perpetrated the Russia Collusion hoax,” Gene Hamilton said.

Read the Amicus Brief here.

