AFL Denounces Biden’s Unlawful Covid Mandates

Friday, September 10, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — America First Legal is calling out President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for what it really is: executive overreach of the highest order.

Former White House Chief of Staff and AFL Board Members Mark Meadows issued the following statement tonight to Biden’s vaccine mandate:

“Joe Biden started the year claiming he wouldn’t mandate vaccines, and 9 months later, mired in failing policies and plummeting poll numbers, his administration is going back on their word. This overreach is just the latest example–one on a long list of evidence–that this administration will not hesitate to disregard the law in pursuit of their own agenda, even to the point of trampling workers and employers along the way. Biden may suggest ‘it’s not about freedom or personal choice,’ but he’s absolutely wrong, and America First Legal will fight back, hold him accountable, and protect individual rights against these unlawful mandates,” Mark Meadows said.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].