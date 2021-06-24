AFL Demands Records About The Biden Administration’s Initiative On ‘Racial Equity’ At NASA

Thursday, June 24, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, America First Legal submitted a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) requesting all records, communications, and documents relating to the development or implementation of Executive Order 13985.

Last week, the Administration published a “Request for Information” asking outside groups and members of the public for ideas on how to incorporate so-called ‘racial equity’ into programs at NASA, elevating ideas for how to racially discriminate against U.S. citizens – part and parcel of Critical Race Theory — over maintaining America’s historical dominance in space.

America First Legal President Stephen Miller issued the following statement:

“Critical Race Theory is a racist, Marxist, virulently discriminatory doctrine that has no place in US government or society. If NASA continues down this ominous path they will cause extraordinary damage to their agency and to the mission of space exploration and scientific discovery.”

Read the full FOIA request here.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected]