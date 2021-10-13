AFL Demands Answers About Potential Conflict Of Interest Between AG Garland And Son-in-Law’s Company

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, America First Legal filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the U.S. Department of Justice seeking records bearing on potential conflict of interest concerns created by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s October 4, 2021 memorandum mobilizing the Department’s National Security Division and the FBI against parents speaking out against Critical Race Theory and extreme gender ideology indoctrination in public schools.

Attorney General Garland’s son-in-law is Alexander Tanner, aka “Xan” Tanner. Mr. Tanner is currently the corporate secretary of Panorama Education Inc. Panorama promotes and profits from CRT and gender ideology indoctrination in schools across the country.

Publicly available corporate data shows billionaire oligarchs have invested as much as $100 million in Panorama. But Panorama’s website suggests a business model that depends on payments from credulous school boards using hard working American parents’ local and federal taxes. Panorama and its billionaire investors, it seems, aim to profit by “transforming” America’s children through woke indoctrination, while sticking their parents with the bill.

Accordingly, Mr. Tanner’s financial interest in a business that benefits from CRT and gender ideology indoctrination might render the Attorney General’s participation in measures to promote or protect such activities, including the October 4, 2021 memorandum, ethically problematic.

Read the FOIA here.

