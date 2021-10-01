AFL Demands Accountability: FOIAs General Milley, DOD Over Botched Evacuation from Afghanistan, Unauthorized Communications with the CCP

Friday, October 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Following sworn testimony before Congress from General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, American First Legal (AFL) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking documents and records associated with General Milley’s communications with the media and Chinese officials.

In Congressional testimony–including a classified briefing leaked by unidentified sources to Axios–General Milley blamed the State Department for the United States’ catastrophic retreat from Afghanistan. He denied his communications with Chinese Communist military officials, though unknown to and unauthorized by the President, were improper in any way. And, when asked about author Bob Woodward’s assertion that Milley had admitted labeling both the Epoch Times, an anti-Chinese Communist Party media outlet, and the cable network Newsmax “domestic terrorists”, the General’s memory failed.

General Milley’s testimony demonstrates that President Biden and his Administration have lied, and continue to lie, about Afghanistan. It suggests General Milley has violated DoD directives and practices designed to prevent undue and inappropriate media and partisan political entanglements. And it illustrates the Biden Administration’s dangerous and relentless politicization of our military, even as our warfighting capabilities erode.

Statement From AFL Vice-President and General Counsel, Gene Hamilton:

“General Milley testified, under oath, that he routinely does interviews with members of the media, including Bob Woodward. If he did, in fact, go through the proper channels in doing so, there will be records of his discussions. The American people deserve answers about what happened and what was said during those conversations. Additionally, the public needs to know what decisions were made, and who made them regarding the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of 13 American servicemen and left Americans stranded in dangerous territory. While testifying before Congress, Gen. Milley failed to provide adequate answers. America First Legal will get to the bottom of it and provide clarity for the American people,” Gene Hamilton said.

Read the DoD FOIA here.

To schedule an engagement with American First Legal, please email [email protected].