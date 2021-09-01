AFL Defends Texas Heartbeat Bill in the Supreme Court of the United States

WASHINGTON, DC – America First Legal (AFL)—serving as co-counsel for Mark Lee Dickson, one of the named defendants in Whole Woman’s Health, et al., v. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, et al.—proudly joined a brief filed in the United States Supreme Court to protect the Texas Heartbeat Act, which takes effect tomorrow: September 1, 2021. Our brief asks the Court to deny an “emergency” effort by a group of abortion providers and related organizations to block enforcement of the Act.

Read the brief here.

